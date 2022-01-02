Bengaluru is in the Red Zone, a Karnataka minister sounded an alarm over the sudden spike in daily COVID cases and further noted that ‘People's lives can be saved if more restrictions are imposed in the city.’

Stating that an atmosphere of third wave is already built in the country, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka today said, as qouted by news agency PTI, “The spike in infections in Karnataka was a serious issue."

Speaking about the situation in Bengaluru in particular, he said, “Bengaluru is in the Red Zone according to the list declared by the Union government. It is important to sound an alert in Bengaluru. We can save people's lives if we impose more restrictions in Bengaluru and reduce the number of hospitalisations."

More COVID restrictions in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataks is likely to see stricter curbs as the Revenue Minister asserted that the government is mulling to announce ‘some tough rules’ in coming days. "We will convene a meeting and announce some tough rules before January 7 when the night curfew will be lifted," R Ashoka said.

Explaing further, Ashoka said a government panel on COVID-19 would convene a meeting before January 7. "We will implement the recommendations of the committee in toto because we have seen the sufferings and deaths last time," Ashoka said. Ashoka along with the Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are part of the panel.

The Minister explained that the government will not leave any loophole this time in terms of oxygen supply, availability of beds or medicines. "We will make all necessary arrangements. We are cautious and we will make all necessary arrangements under the leadership of our chief minister," Ashoka added.

Earlier Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had also dropped hints of stricter curbs in the state. "In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," Bommai said recently.

The state witnessed sudden a spike in coronavirus infections when 1,033 cases were reported on Saturday. Three months ago on September 9, 2021, the state had last reported over 1,000 cases. As on Sunday morning, the Omicron tally of the state is 64.

(With inputs from agencies)

