Bengaluru inches towards 1,000 active covid-19 cases mark

BENGALURU : Active covid-19 cases in Bengaluru increased to 919, as 126 people from the city tested positive on Monday.

Karnataka confirmed 249 new cases on Monday and five fatalities, as per the daily bulletin of the health department.

Only 61 people came from outside the state while the remaining cases are local and the source of the infection unknown in many of them indicating the possibility of a community transmission.

In two days, Bengaluru reported 322 new covid-19 cases sparking fears that Karnataka's growth capital could relapse into a lockdown like Chennai. The state covid-19 war room on Monday projected that the number of positive cases could reach 20,000-25,000 by 15 August.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Monday ordered the closure of a few localities in Bengaluru including K.R.Market and surrounding areas due the spike in cases from these areas.

Of the 126 who tested positive in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Monday, 36 were persons with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), seven had severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and the source of the infection for at least 51 people remained untraceable.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar on Monday said that his 82-year old father and house help had tested covid-19 positive.

The rise in cases has added to the challenges of the government that is trying to reopen more businesses and activities to kickstart the economy as well as contain the spread of the infection deeper into the community.

The number of containment zones in Bengaluru has shot up due to the higher number of cases, according to government data.

There are 440 containment zones in Bengaluru as against 20 on 22 May, according to information by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body).

