Bengaluru: Income tax officer loses ₹31 lakh after trusting a parrot; astrologer runs away with gold, silver, cash

A senior income tax officer from Bengaluru has allegedly been cheated of gold, silver ornaments, and cash worth over ₹31 lakh. The accused is a roadside astrologer whom he met by chance.

The victim is V Sathyanarayan, a non-gazetted government official working in the Income Tax department, according to News18, which cited the complaint filed with Bharathinagar police.

Sathyanarayan first came across the astrologer Shekar in December 2025. The alleged incident took place between Christmas 2025 and 4 March 2026 near St John’s Road, close to Shree Circle in Bharathinagar, News18 added.

The man sat by the roadside and offered parrot astrology (gili shastra) readings. He claimed he could read a person's future just by looking at their face.

Intrigued, Sathyanarayan asked him to read his horoscope. Shekar told him that he was going through a difficult phase. He suggested a special ritual for ₹50,000. The officer agreed and paid up a week later.

Sathyanarayan then claimed the ritual had been completed. But, soon, he said a "more powerful ritual" was needed for career growth and promotions. The income tax officer initially refused.

However, when Sathyanarayan later approached the astrologer about a pending transfer at work, Shekar once again insisted on a bigger ritual.

This time, he asked Sathyanarayan to bring all the gold and silver ornaments from his home. He promised to return everything after the ritual was performed.

On 20 February, when his family was away, Sathyanarayan handed over gold ornaments weighing around 194 grams. The collection included a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. He also handed over about 1.3 kg of silver ornaments to Shekar. The astrologer asked him to return the next day to collect them.

But, Shekar kept stalling, claiming the ritual was still going on. When Sathyanarayan pressed for his valuables back, the astrologer stopped taking his calls. He allegedly threatened Sathyanarayan and his family.

Sathyanarayan then filed a police complaint. Shekar is currently on the run. According to the police, efforts are underway to track him down and arrest him.

Charges and punishment Shekar has been booked for Criminal Breach of Trust, Cheating (Aggravated), Criminal Intimidation and Intentional Insult to Provoke Breach of Peace.

The cheating charge under BNS 318(4) is the most serious one. If found guilty, it carries a sentence of up to 7 years in jail. Criminal breach of trust under BNS 316(2) may carry imprisonment up to 5 years.

Imprisonment for Criminal Intimidation under BNS 351(2) may extend to 2 years. Insult to Provoke Breach of Peace under BNS 352 may also cause 2 years of jail.

