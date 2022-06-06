According to the railway officials, the air-conditioned SMV Railway Terminal is a ₹314 crore project. It has solar rooftop panels and rainwater harvesting mechanism.
BENGALURU :The ultra luxury Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru was made operational on Monday, 6 June.
The Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express chugged trough the station to mark this special occasion. According to the railway officials, the air-conditioned SMV Railway Terminal is a ₹314 crore project. It has solar rooftop panels and rainwater harvesting mechanism.
The railway terminal at the city's Baiyappanahalli area, named after Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and claims to have an airport-like aura.
It was a joyous moment for the crew and passengers for being the first to use the city's third major terminal, which is situated between Banaswadi and Baiyyappanahalli in the city.
The other two major terminals in Bengaluru are Bengaluru City Railway Station and Yashwanthpur Railway Station.
The formal inauguration is yet to take place. However, the operations started from Monday. The same train will also leave for Ernakulam on Tuesday and Thursday as well. The return train will terminate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Further, Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express will depart from SMV Terminal at 7 pm on Fridays and Sundays with effect from June 10.
In the return direction, the bi-weekly Humsafar Express starting from Kochuveli from June 11 onwards will terminate at 10.10 am at SMV Terminal on Fridays and Sundays.
The weekly Humsafar Express from Bengaluru to Patna will start at 1.50 pm on Sundays with effect from June 12. In the return direction, the train will reach Bengaluru on Saturdays.
The station building of 4,200 sqm will cater to a daily footfall of 50,000. A foot over-bridge along with two subways will link all platforms. The terminal has seven platforms apart from eight stabling lines and three pit lines. Every day, 50 trains can be operated from the terminal. The escalators and lifts will connect seven platforms to facilitate passenger movement.
Sir M. Visvesvaraya terminal which is said to be designed in the lines of Bengaluru airport will have an upper-class waiting hall, a VIP lounge with a digital real-time passenger information system, and a lavish food court. It will also have its own water recycling plant of 4 lakh-litre capacity.
The sprawling parking area would be able to accommodate as many as 250 cars, 900 two-wheelers, 50 autorickshaws, five BMTC buses and 20 cabs.
