Bengaluru: Indian Railways increases train frequency to airport from today. Timings and other details3 min read . 01:41 PM IST
- With this rail service, one can spend a maximum of 45 minutes to reach the airport from Bengaluru city
Indian Railways' South Western Railway has decided to operate additional MEMU trains from KSR Bengaluru / Bengaluru Cantonment to International Airport for the convenience of the passengers who want to use a mode of public transport to reach the airport. With this rail service, one can spend a maximum of 45 minutes to reach the airport from Bengaluru city.
Indian Railways' South Western Railway has decided to operate additional MEMU trains from KSR Bengaluru / Bengaluru Cantonment to International Airport for the convenience of the passengers who want to use a mode of public transport to reach the airport. With this rail service, one can spend a maximum of 45 minutes to reach the airport from Bengaluru city.
The frequency of the MEMU trains will be six days a week. There will be no service on Sunday. The MEMU trains will have a composition of 2 Motor Cars and 6 Trailing Cars (Total 8 Cars)
The frequency of the MEMU trains will be six days a week. There will be no service on Sunday. The MEMU trains will have a composition of 2 Motor Cars and 6 Trailing Cars (Total 8 Cars)
Here is the full list and timings of the trains:
Here is the full list and timings of the trains:
1. Train No.06523 / 06524 SMVB (Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Baiyyappanahalli) – KSR Bengaluru – SMVB MEMU Unreserved Express Special:
1. Train No.06523 / 06524 SMVB (Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Baiyyappanahalli) – KSR Bengaluru – SMVB MEMU Unreserved Express Special:
Train No.06523 SMVB – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs SMVB at 03.15 hrs and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 04.00 hrs.
Train No.06523 SMVB – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs SMVB at 03.15 hrs and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 04.00 hrs.
In the return Direction Train No.065224 KSR Bengaluru – SMVB MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from KSR Bengaluru at 21.30 hrs and reaches SMVB at 22.05 hrs.
In the return Direction Train No.065224 KSR Bengaluru – SMVB MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from KSR Bengaluru at 21.30 hrs and reaches SMVB at 22.05 hrs.
2. Train No.06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
2. Train No.06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
Train No.06531KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from KSR Bengaluru at 04.55 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli at 06.20 hrs.
Train No.06531KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from KSR Bengaluru at 04.55 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli at 06.20 hrs.
In the return direction, Train No.06532 Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli at 19.50 hrs and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 21.20 hrs. The train will have stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Kempegowda International airport Railway Station in both directions.
In the return direction, Train No.06532 Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli at 19.50 hrs and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 21.20 hrs. The train will have stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Kempegowda International airport Railway Station in both directions.
3. Train No.06533/06534 Devanahalli – Yelahnaka - Kempegowda International airport Railway Station MEMU Unreserved Express Special: - Train No.06533 Devanahalli – Yelahanka MEMU Express Special Departs from Devanahalli at 06.30 hrs and arrives at Yelahanka at 07.00 hrs.
3. Train No.06533/06534 Devanahalli – Yelahnaka - Kempegowda International airport Railway Station MEMU Unreserved Express Special: - Train No.06533 Devanahalli – Yelahanka MEMU Express Special Departs from Devanahalli at 06.30 hrs and arrives at Yelahanka at 07.00 hrs.
In the return direction, train No.06534 Yelahanka - Kempegowda International airport Railway Station MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Yelahanka at 07.45 hrs and arrives at Kempegowda International airport Railway Station at 08.03 hrs.
In the return direction, train No.06534 Yelahanka - Kempegowda International airport Railway Station MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Yelahanka at 07.45 hrs and arrives at Kempegowda International airport Railway Station at 08.03 hrs.
4. Train No.06535 / 06536 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
4. Train No.06535 / 06536 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
Train No.06535 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli a t 08.50 hrs and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.10 hrs.
Train No.06535 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli a t 08.50 hrs and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.10 hrs.
In the return direction Train No.06536 Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Bengaluru Cantonment at 12.20 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli at 13.40 hrs.
In the return direction Train No.06536 Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Bengaluru Cantonment at 12.20 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli at 13.40 hrs.
The train will have stoppages at Kempagowda International Airport Raidlway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.
The train will have stoppages at Kempagowda International Airport Raidlway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.
5. Train No.06537 / 06538 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
5. Train No.06537 / 06538 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
Train No.06537 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli at 14.00 hrs and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 15.15 hrs.
Train No.06537 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli at 14.00 hrs and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 15.15 hrs.
In the return direction Train No.06538 Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Bengaluru Cantonment at 16.00 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli at 17.25 hrs.
In the return direction Train No.06538 Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Bengaluru Cantonment at 16.00 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli at 17.25 hrs.
The train will have stoppages at Kempagowda International Airport Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.
The train will have stoppages at Kempagowda International Airport Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyyappanahalli in both directions.
6. Train No.06539/06540 Devanahalli – Yelahnaka - Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
6. Train No.06539/06540 Devanahalli – Yelahnaka - Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special: -
Train No.06539 Devanahalli – Yelahanka MEMU Express Special Departs from Devanahalli at 17.50 hrs and arrives at Yelahanka at 18.20 hrs.
Train No.06539 Devanahalli – Yelahanka MEMU Express Special Departs from Devanahalli at 17.50 hrs and arrives at Yelahanka at 18.20 hrs.
In the return direction, train No.06540 Yelahanka - Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Yelahanka at 19.15 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli Railway Station at 19.45 hrs.
In the return direction, train No.06540 Yelahanka - Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Yelahanka at 19.15 hrs and arrives at Devanahalli Railway Station at 19.45 hrs.
The train will have stoppage at Kempagowda International Airport Railway Station in both directions. The train will have stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment in both directions.
The train will have stoppage at Kempagowda International Airport Railway Station in both directions. The train will have stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment in both directions.