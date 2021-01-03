Indian Railways' South Western Railway zone will start operating train services from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station from today.

According to South Western Railway, three pairs of DEMU services would be introduced from Bengaluru area to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) Halt Station from January 4. The new railway halt station is bound to benefit thousands of commuters daily

Here are the timings of the three pairs of DEMU services connecting Bengaluru international airport with the city:

Train No. 06279/06280 Yesvantpur – Bangarapet – Bengaluru Cantonment DEMU:-

Train No. 06279 Yesvantpur – Bangarapet DEMU will depart Yesvantpur at 08:30 am and arrive Bangarapet at 12:30pm o­n the same day.

In the return direction Train No. 06280 Bangarapet – Bengaluru Cantonment DEMU will depart Bangarapet at 04pm and arrive Bengaluru Cantonment at 08pm o­n the same day.

En route the train will arrive/depart Lottegolahalli, Kodigehalli, Yelahanka, Bettahalsoor, Dodjala Kempegowda International Airport Halt, Devanahalli, Avatihalli, Nandi Halt, Chikkaballapur, Gidnahali , Sidlaghatta , Hunasenahalli , Chintamani , Dodaanatta Halt , Srinivaspur , Dalsanur , Gannaghatta , Gootihalli , Kolar and Hudukula in both directions.

Train No. 06269/06270 Bangaluru Cant. – Bangarapet – Yesvantpur DEMU:-

Train No. 06269 Bengaluru Cantt. – Bangarapet MEMU will depart Bengaluru Cantt. at 05:55pm and arrive Bangarapet at 09:45pm o­n the same day.

En route the train will arrive/depart Bengaluru East – 18:01/18:02 hrs, Baiyyappanhalli – 18:08/18:09 hrs, Channasandra – 18:14/18:15 hrs, Yelahanka – 18:30/18:31 hrs, Bettahalsoor – 18:40/18:41 hrs, Dodjala – 18:46/18:47 hrs, Kempegowda International Airport Halt – 18:50/18:51 hrs, Devanahalli – 18:57/18:58 hrs,Avatihalli – 19:05/19:06 hrs, Nandi Halt – 19:20/19:21 hrs, Chikkaballapur – 19:28/19:30 hrs, Gidnahali – 19:39/19:40 hrs, Sidlaghatta – 19:48/19:49 hrs, Hunasenahalli – 19:58/19:59 hrs, Chintamani – 20:12/20:13 hrs, Dodaanatta Halt – 20:23/20:24 hrs, Srinivaspur – 20:37/20:38 hrs, Dalsanur – 20:46/20:47 hrs, Gannaghatta – 06:52/20:53 hrs, Gootihalli – 20:52/20:53 hrs, Kolar – 20:52/20:53 hrs, Hudukula – 20:52/20:53 hrs.

Train No. 06270 Bangarapet – Yesvantpur MEMU will depart Bangarapet at 05:30am and arrive Yesvantpur at 09:25am o­n the same day.

En route the train will arrive/depart Hudukula – 05:40/05:41 hrs, Kolar – 05:50/06:00 hrs, Gootihalli – 06:11/06:12 hrs, Gannaghatta – 06:17/06:18 hrs, Dalsanur – 06:23/06:24 hrs, Srinivaspur – 06:35/06:36 hrs, Dodaanatta Halt – 06:46/06:47 hrs, Chintamani – 06:56/06:57 hrs, Hunasenahalli – 07:09/07:10 hrs, Sidlaghatta – 07:19/07:20 hrs, Gidnahali – 07:33/07:34 hrs, Chikkaballapur – 07:53/07:55 hrs, Nandi Halt – 08:02/08:03 hrs, Avatihalli – 08:14/08:15 hrs, Devanahalli – 08:21/08:22 hrs, Kempegowda – 08:25/08:26 hrs, Dodjala – 08:35/08:36 hrs, Bettahalsoor – 08:38/08:39 hrs, Yelahanka – 08:48/08:50 hrs, Kodigehalli – 08:56/08:57 hrs, Lottegolahali – 09:02/09:03 hrs.

The services would continue until further announcement, it said in a release.

"Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station.

Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station," Karnata CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted on Sunday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted,"Kempegowda International Airport Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from 4th January. This will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefit lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically."

Kempegowda International Airport Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from 4th January.



The railway said besides DEMUs, Bengaluru Cantonment Bangarpet Yesvantpur DEMU train and Yesvantpur Bangarpet KSR Bengaluru DEMU train would also run via KIAD Railway Station with a stoppage at KIAD.

