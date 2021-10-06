Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 11:45 AM IST
Durga Puja: The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines
The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines for Durga Puja amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Durga Puja festivities, from October 11 to 15, will take place in Bengaluru keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the civic body.
Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja
