The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines for Durga Puja amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Durga Puja festivities, from October 11 to 15, will take place in Bengaluru keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the civic body.

 

  • The size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet.
  • Idols should be sanitised thoroughly before installation.
  • Only one idol can be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.
  • A gathering of not more than 50 people will be allowed at a time during prayers.
  • Distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers are prohibited.
  • Association management should strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
  • Only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed.
  • Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 members at a time
  • DJ/Drums are not allowed during the visarjan procession.

