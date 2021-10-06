Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja. Check details here

Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja. Check details here1 min read . 11:45 AM IST
Durga Puja: The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Durga Puja: The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines
The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines for Durga Puja amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Durga Puja festivities, from October 11 to 15, will take place in Bengaluru keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the civic body.
The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) has issued guidelines for Durga Puja amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Durga Puja festivities, from October 11 to 15, will take place in Bengaluru keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the civic body.
Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja
Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!