Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru attracts thousands of employees every year in search jobs in the silicon valley of India. Along with the emergence of a huge job market, also comes head-hunters and companies that help you look for jobs.

However, one such Chief Executive Officer of a job hunting company was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating job aspirants out of their money.

CS Sudheer, the founder and CEO of IndianMoney Ffreedom app was sent o judicial custody after 22 victims filed complaints against him and employees of the company. The manager, the HR are among the employees of the company who have been named in the complaint.

CS Sudheer will face interrogation in the case.

Several victims have complained that the app IndianMoney Ffreedom would ask aspirants to subscribe for ₹2,999. In turn the company assured the aspirants part-time job paying ₹15,000 per month.

The victims went ahead an lodged a complaint with Bengaluru when IndianMoney Ffreedom did not keep up with their words.

The job seeking app asked the candidates to ask others to subscribe to the app by paying ₹2,999. Between November and April, the job aspirants approached friends and relatives to subscribe to the app.

Those who failed to meet the targets were asked to pay the shortfall. One of the victims told Deccan Herald, that people who achieved the target were promised jobs in corporate offices with a monthly salary and incentives totaling around ₹60,000.

The jobs were never offered after all.

According to the victims statements to Deccan Herald, the company raised the target to ₹1 lakh and offered aspirants a telemarketing job, after their repeated barrage of questions. They were asked to work for nine to 12 hours in an office to generate more subscriptions. The aspirants opposed this move and resigned.

The first case was registered against the CEO on 4 April by one person and 21 other complainants were named as witnesses in the matter. The second case was filed on 11 April by another victim along with 20 others.

Sudheer got bail in one of the cases but was kept in custody after another case was registered against him.

Police are yet to recover the money of the defrauded victims.

IndianMoney’s Ffreedom app describes itself as an investment advisory boutique firm offering customized investment services for insurance, loans, property, tax and so on.