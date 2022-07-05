Bengaluru job seeker delivers resume in pastry box; a 'masterstroke’ netizens say2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 09:27 PM IST
- Each pastry box had a note that said, most resumes end up in the trash. But mine in your belly.
With competition growing at every level, it seems like you constantly have to think out of the box even while you are looking for a job. And what this Bengaluru-based job seeker did to get the attention of the employers shows an immense amount of creativity and netizens call it to be a ‘masterstroke’