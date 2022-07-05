With competition growing at every level, it seems like you constantly have to think out of the box even while you are looking for a job. And what this Bengaluru-based job seeker did to get the attention of the employers shows an immense amount of creativity and netizens call it to be a ‘masterstroke’

Bengaluru-based Aman Khandelwal delivered his resume in a box of pineapple pastries to a couple of start-ups donning as a food delivery executive. He later posted a picture of himself wearing a Zomato T-shirt and a box of pastries on social media. Each pastry box had a note that said, "Most resumes end up in the trash. But mine in your belly."

"Dressed as a Zomato delivery boy, I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru," he tweeted along with the picture.

Khandelwal has completed his MBA from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) in Pune. He is currently looking for management trainee role. He also shared his LinkedIn profile in the next tweet. He also holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan.

Even as the stunt impressed the netizens, it didn't go down with Zomato. The company commented, "Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool."

Netizens reacts to the stunt

This is a exact template of a guy who delivered resume with donuts in US. Should have delivered biriyani, one said.

Amazing I hope you get your dream job!, another wished him.

Out-of-the-box thinking, initiative, energy. They’ll definitely have a look at the resume.

Well done! Definitely a @peakbengaluru moment! But I wouldn't try this in the actual Bengaluru, said another.