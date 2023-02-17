K'taka CM announces software to enable taking care, adoption of stray dogs
- Presenting his government's last budget of the present term, he said with this, an opportunity is created for dog-lovers to adopt dogs by registering their names.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is an avid dog-lover, on Friday said an online software will be developed for taking care of stray dogs and to enable the public adopt them.
