K'taka CM announces software to enable taking care, adoption of stray dogs

Mobile veterinary clinics will be launched by the Board in Bengaluru for the treatment of deserted animals. In 2021, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog 'Sunny' by reaching down to kiss it, just ahead of the pet's last rites were to be performed, and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, had gone viral on social media. It was on July 12, 2021, when he was the Home Minister.