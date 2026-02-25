Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport signs MoU with Frankfurt Airport to boost South India-Europe cargo connectivity

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Frankfurt Airport (FRA) during Air Cargo India 2026, held in Mumbai from 25–27 February.

According to an official release, the agreement's core objective is to strengthen the cargo connectivity between South India and Europe. The partnership comes at a time when the recently concluded EU–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to unlock fresh momentum for bilateral trade and air cargo flows.

The trade deal aims to reduce or eliminate trade barriers across a wide range of goods, improve market access for businesses, and streamline customer and regulatory processes between the two sides.

“As trade volumes between India and Europe scale, efficient and reliable cargo corridors will play a critical role in enabling faster market access and strengthening supply chain resilience,” BLR Airport said in an official statement.

Pact to help build data-led cargo corridor between India and Europe Under the MoU, both airports aim to establish a structured framework focused on joint trade lane analytics, digital corridor development, pharma integrity standards and knowledge exchange to improve visibility, reduce dwell times and deliver more predictable service levels for cargo stakeholders.

BLR Airport is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Commenting on the partnership, the chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited. Girish Nair said that it reflects a strategic shift toward building more integrated and data-led cargo corridors between India and Europe.

“As BLR Airport continues to invest in cargo infrastructure, technology and capability development, collaborations like this help translate those investments into efficient, scalable trade lanes that support the movement of high-value and time-sensitive cargo,” he said.

"Our focus remains on building a resilient and future-ready ecosystem that can adapt to evolving trade dynamics and regulatory expectations to create long-term value for airlines, freight forwarders and trade partners,” Nair said.

Meanwhile, Fraport senior executive vice president of aviation Alexander Laukenmann said, “The partnership with BLR Airport represents the creation of a robust bridge between two key cargo and economic hubs that will unlock new opportunities for businesses and serve as a major driver for the future of international goods traffic. In line with the motto ‘Creating the Future of Cargo, Together', we’re focusing on partnership-driven innovation. We want to create optimal conditions for our customers and the entire cargo community. Our partnership is a key pillar of our Frankfurt CargoHub Masterplan and underlines our ambition to actively shape international air cargo traffic.”