Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 will be operational from 15 January. On a Twitter post, the Bengaluru airport wrote, "#BLRAirport will begin domestic operations at Terminal 2 with @OfficialStarAir on January 15, 2023. We are ready to welcome you to T2!"

Star Air will operate the first flight from terminal 2 and the plane will take off to Karnataka’s Kalaburgi from Bengaluru, according to media reports.

Other domestic airlines such as Vistara, and Air Asia will also begin operating from terminal 2 soon.

International operations are expected to commence in April from the terminal.

A five-lane way is also being made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport.

Terminal 2 is said to be an eco-friendly facility constructed at an estimated ₹5,000 crore largely using bamboo.

In November 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal-2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations, as per the airport authority.

Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.