- In November 2022, PM Modi inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 will be operational from 15 January. On a Twitter post, the Bengaluru airport wrote, "#BLRAirport will begin domestic operations at Terminal 2 with @OfficialStarAir on January 15, 2023. We are ready to welcome you to T2!"