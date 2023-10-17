comScore
Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport tops global on-time performance rankings

 PTI

According to the report, on-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time

Inside view of Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2Premium
Inside view of Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.' The Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited maintained an "impressive" on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 per cent in August, and 88.51 per cent in September, a BIAL statement said on Tuesday.

According to the report, on-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

Cirium's evaluation process involves a thorough review of flight data for airports worldwide, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST
