Home / News / India /  Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident: 29 passengers injured

Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident: 29 passengers injured

Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident: According to police, the bus was coming from Madikeri, the district headquarter town of Kodagu and the driver lost control of the vehicle near a petrol pump and crashed into the Metro Rail pillar.
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Agencies

29 injured as KSRTC bus crashes into Metro Rail pillar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As many as 29 passengers were injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus crashed into a Metro Rail pillar at Kengeri in the city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to police, the bus was coming from Madikeri, the district headquarter town of Kodagu and the driver lost control of the vehicle near a petrol pump and crashed into the Metro Rail pillar.

West Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Sanjeev Patil said, "25 people received minor injuries and four were seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident last night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board."

A case of negligent and rash driving has been registered against the bus driver. 

A case of negligent and rash driving has been registered against the bus driver. 

 

 

 

 