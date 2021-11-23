With heavy rains pounding Indian tech hub Bengaluru since last week, Yelahanka, Allalasandra, Jakkur and Singapura lakes dotted around the city have overflowed, submerging roads and flooding homes.

As per reports, rescuers have deployed inflatable life rafts to retrieve stranded residents while buses and motorised rickshaws are carting commuters through knee-deep water.

"We can't go inside our house because the water has stagnated in front of it," Bangalore resident Rathnamma was quoted as saying by news agency AFP on Monday.

"All our groceries are inside and we have been stuck outside the house since 10 o'clock last night," she added.

View Full Image people wade through a waterlogged road due to overnight rain and breach of adjacent lake wall in Bengaluru (PTI)

The incessant showers have also led to Manyata Tech Park, one of Bengaluru’s most largest tech parks, getting inundated and employees being unable to travel through the waterlogged roads.

View Full Image People seen fishing inside Manyata tech park

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts, with Karnataka and its neighbouring states receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.

A total of 24 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains across the state since the beginning of this month, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials said on Sunday.

As per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority so far since 1 November, 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged.

While, an estimated 191 animals have lost their lives till now; crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged, out of them 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops.

CM visits flood-affected regions

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday visited and inspected the flood-affected areas in Bengaluru.

View Full Image Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai visits Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, which has been flooded for the past few days (PTI)

The chief minister visited Kendriya Vihar Apartment and surrounding areas in the city.

Earlier, Bommai had announced that a sum of ₹5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and ₹3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments.

District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of ₹1 lakh immediately.

View Full Image Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai checks the damaged crops during his visit to the rain-affected areas at Hoskote (ANI)

Bommai further said that the state government has released ₹500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and took stock of the flood situation arisen due to heavy rains in the state.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry for the next five days.





