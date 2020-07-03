Bengaluru: Land earmarked for exclusive burial, cremation of Covid-19 victims

Addressing safety concerns, the Karnataka government has allotted 35 acres of land in the outskirts of Bengaluru for burial or cremation of Covid-19 victims. A news report from Bengaluru said that after last rites, the kits have been thrown there itself and due to wind it has come near houses nearby, creating panic among the residents," Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said.

In some places, people had expressed concern over bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighbourhood.

In some places, people had expressed concern over bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighbourhood.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District G N Shivamurthy issued an order setting apart about 35.5 acres in the villages under four Taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Anekal and Yelahanka. The order directed the respective Tahsildars to register these chunks of land as reserved for burial grounds and not to use for any purpose.

Sriramulu said COVID-19 victims would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and separate places will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by public. He had also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

"Merciless strict action will be taken against such people. Because of someone's neglect, common people's lives should not be at risk. Concerned officials will be held responsible," he said on Twitter.