A leopard that had been roaming around Bengaluru's streets for several days died during treatment after being captured following a search operation that involved firing shots to neutralize it. The leopard succumbed to its injuries at a veterinary hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The big cat was caught during the search operations in the Kudlu gate area of Bengaluru.

A leopard was first seen in Singasandra near Bengaluru's Electronic City, chased by stray dogs. Forest officials and police acted swiftly, deploying four cages to capture the leopard, following the CCTV footage's emergence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to officials, on Wednesday morning, the leopard attacked and injured a veterinarian who was trying to dart it, near the neck.

Then, it escaped into the thick bushes. However, the forest officials managed to catch it again.

Presently, the doctor is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger, a Forest official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On October 29, the leopard was seen entering an apartment in Kudlu. Since then, the residents in the area had been living in fear.

The area where the leopard was spotted is not very far from Bannerghatta National Park from where it is believed to have come to the city.

