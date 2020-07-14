As Karnataka's capital Bengaluru goes into a 7-day total lockdown from today night, the government has issued a set of strict guidelines and listed what's open and what's not in the metro. The decision to implement a total lockdown comes as the spike in Covid-19 cases in the city continues. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the lockdown was being clamped to control the number of coronavirus cases and instructed officials to make all steps for addressing any shortfalls in the existing containment arrangements. The state government on Sunday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

Let's take a look at what is allowed and what's not:

1) Shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the 7-day lockdown.

2) Home delivery of essential items will be allowed.

3) Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only.

4) Public transportation services which include KSRTC, BMTC and private buses will remain suspended during the period.

5) Metro rail services, Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators will remain suspended during the week-long period, except those hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

6) Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

7) The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities.

8) During the lockdown, most government offices will be closed.

9) Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength.

10) Continuation of works was allowed in projects, where workers are available on site.

All the exceptions in the guidelines are applicable only in areas that are outside the containment zones.

Bengaluru week-long lockdown to be extended?

There is no proposal to extend the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts which will be effective from today night, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. "The Chief Minister held COVID task force meeting. There is no proposal before the government to extend the one week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural. The Chief Minister has appealed people to cooperate without worrying and paying heed to rumors," his office said in a tweet.

Karnataka Covid-19 tally

With 2,738 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the count of cases has reached 41,581. According to the bulletin released by state health department, the maximum number of cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Yadagiri and Mysuru.

Lockdown in Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts

Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts have also announced lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. While Dharwad will be under lockdown for 9 days from July 15, in Dakshina Kannada it will be for a week from Wednesday night.

