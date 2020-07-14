Bengaluru lockdown: 7-day curbs from today; scheduled flights, trains allowed

As Karnataka's capital Bengaluru goes into a 7-day total lockdown from today night, the government has issued a set of strict guidelines and listed what's open and what's not in the metro. The decision to implement a total lockdown comes as the spike in Covid-19 cases in the city continues. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the lockdown was being clamped to control the number of coronavirus cases and instructed officials to make all steps for addressing any shortfalls in the existing containment arrangements. The state government on Sunday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.