Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa clarified today that there will be no fresh lockdown in Bengaluru as the economy is equally important. The state government will leave no stone unturned to contain the virus spread in the city, the chief minister asserted. "There is no question of another lockdown in Bengaluru as the economic situation is equally important. Lockdown is only for the areas that have already been shut down," Yediyurappa told.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa urged all the citizens to strictly follow social distancing norms. The state capital recorded 1,791 coronavirus cases till Thursday. At least 78 people died due to coronavirus infection in the city. The Karnataka government sealed four areas in Bengaluru on Thursday to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka stood at 10,560, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. Bengaluru has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among other districts.

"I have confidence that if everyone (MLAs) pays special attention in their respective assembly constituency, COVID can be controlled," he told, according a report in PTI.

The state health minister earlier said the situation in the city is under control. "There's no community transmission. We're working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They're of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so number of cases are increasing here," B. Sriramulu told ANI.

The state revenue minister R Ashoka added, "Compared to other states and cities, Bengaluru is still safe."

The Karnataka government on Wednesday changed the quarantine rules for those who are coming to the state from outside. The people who are travelling to Karnataka from Tamil Nadu and Delhi are no longer need to spend three days in quarantine centre. However, the institutional quarantine will be mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra, the state government said.

The government is trying to increase the capacity of its hospital and bed strength as the state is projected to have around 25,000 cases by mid-August.





