Home >News >India >Bengaluru lockdown ends today as Unlock 2.0 kicks in till 31 July. Check updates
Police personnel seize vehicles moving unnecessarily on roads during the statewide COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru lockdown ends today as Unlock 2.0 kicks in till 31 July. Check updates

1 min read . 07:20 AM IST Staff Writer

Night curfew would be from 9 pm-5 am state-wide and that the lockdown on Sundays currently in place would continue

With the nearly week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order re-implementing unlock 2.0 guidelines issued till 31 July.

Bengaluru: Lockdown on Sundays

Lockdown on Sundays and night curfew in Bengaluru will continue, though the curfew duration has been reduced by an hour, according to guidelines issued by the Karnataka government.

Bengaluru: Night curfew

The order, signed by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, said night curfew would be from 9 pm-5 am state-wide and that the lockdown on Sundays currently in place would continue.

Bengaluru: No benches in Parks

The order also restricts the use of gym equipment and sitting on benches in parks.

Bengaluru: Vegetable markets

It also said that vegetable markets, not only in Bengaluru, but also in district and taluk level, would be relocated to large open spaces or Agricultural Produce Market Committees, with the aim of restricting crowds.

Unlock 2.0 guidelines

The unlock 2.0 guidelines will be effective from 5 am on July 22 to July 31. Bengaluru urban and rural areas were under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm on July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on Wednesday. The lockdown was implemented amid a spike in COVID cases in the city.

The total number of covid-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 71,069 as 3,649 more people tested positive on Tuesday. The number of active cases also rose to 44,140 in the state, fueled by the surge in Bengaluru, which recorded 1,714 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday.

