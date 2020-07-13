Bengaluru lockdown from tomorrow: What will remain open, closed. Details here

Ahead of the complete lockdown imposition in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, the state government today released a fresh set of guidelines concerning the service which will remain open or closed during the said period.

On Saturday, Karnataka government had announced that total lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru from 8 pm on 14 July to 5 am on 22 July to tackle the rising novel coronavirus cases in the city.

During this one-week intense lockdown, flights, trains already scheduled can operate but no new flights or trains will be permitted during the seven-day lockdown period. Intra-state, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed with passes already issued.

However, essential services such as hospitals, grocery shops as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city.

"Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the state government's release stated.

Here is a complete list if what services will remain open and what will get shut during the lockdown period from 14-22 July in Bengaluru.

Services that will remain open:

All essential services operating outside containment zones, such as health, medical education, police, home guards, BBMP and other services such as Secretariat Offices, officers, staff deputed for COVID related work.

Banks, Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers with bare minimum staff.

Public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), power generation and transmission units, post offices, Disaster management and Early Warning Agencies

All health Services (including AYUSH and Veterinary Hospitals) to remain functional including hospital nursing homes, clinics, labs, collection centers etc. as well as manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices.

Home care providers and all kinds of medicine shops including medical equipment shops.

Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

Movement (inter and intra State, inter and intra district) of all medical, paramedics, nurses, scientists, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services.

All Mandis, vegetable and fruit markets, e-marketing, direct marketing of vegetable and fruits or by industries directly by group of farmers/group of farmers.

Shops including ration shops (PDS). dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder to open only from 5 am to 12 noon.

Fisheries and animal husbandry activities including sale and marketing.

Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and mild products by milk processing plants, including transport and supply chain.

Movement of all types of goods through trucks (including empty trucks/goods vehicle), railways and air will be permitted outside the containment zones.

Services and activities not allowed during the lockdown:

Apart from restrictions on new flight and train services, no metro rail services will be allowed.

Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. However, examination already scheduled shall be permitted with strict adherence to National Directives for COVID 19 management.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant forhousing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded people or tourists for quarantine facilities.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes and other social gathering spots will remain closed.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

No movement of people by KSRTC, BMTC, Private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines.

Intra-district (within Bengaluru area) movement of passenger vehicles and buses only in emergency cases or for permitted activities under these guidelines.

Movement of passenger vehicles to and from Bengaluru area only in case of emergency after obtaining valid passes and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare

Students appearing for exams can use Admission ticket as travel pass and use mode of transport available to them including taxi/auto rickshaw, etc.

The fresh guidelines also started that in the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be intensive contact tracing, quarantine watch, house-to-house surveillance, home isolation watch and other clinical interventions as required.





