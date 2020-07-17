To keep a check on the rise of coronavirus cases, the week-long lockdown is in force in Bengaluru urban and rural districts with effect from 14 July night. Bengaluru mayor Goutham Kumar has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking an extension of the lockdown for a week, news agency ANI reported.

"It will be better if we get more time to tackle #COVID19 cases, we wish for the extension of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to government: M Goutham Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor," ANI said in a tweet.

Bengaluru under lockdown till 22 July

As per the guidelines shops selling essentials, including milk, groceries vegetables are allowed to open from 5 am to 12 pm during the lockdown. Public transport services including state-run corporation buses and private, Metro rail services, taxis and services of cab aggregators, except those hired for emergency and permitted activities are suspended. Hotels and restaurants are only catering to take away or home delivery of food items only.

Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had ruled out any proposal to extend the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts.

The rumours gained momentum as some Ministers had also indicated such a course. "The Chief Minister held COVID task force meeting. There is no proposal before the government to extend the one week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural. The Chief Minister has appealed people to cooperate without worrying and paying heed to rumors," his office said in a tweet.

Bengaluru Covid-19 tally

As many as 4,169 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 51,422 cases including 19,729 recoveries and 1,032 deaths.

Bengaluru reported 2,344 new cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government over the handling of coronavirus crisis. He demanded Governor's rule in the state.





