Amid these rising cases in the tech hub, the state government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection. State Minister for Medical Education K Sudhakar said there was no community transmission of the pandemic, adding if it were to be the case, the number of infections would be running into 'lakhs.' Sudhakar, in-charge of Karnataka vis-a-vis COVID-19 management, told PTI the spurt in cases was bound to happen, but said the government's "vigilant approach" has slowed down the spread of the virus by two months in this city.