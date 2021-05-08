{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the authorities in Bengaluru has decided to impose restriction on movement in the city for 15-days starting Monday. As per the orders, all type of movements and activities to remain prohibited from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 25 in the city.

Amid the massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the authorities in Bengaluru has decided to impose restriction on movement in the city for 15-days starting Monday. As per the orders, all type of movements and activities to remain prohibited from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 25 in the city.

As per the directive, "... Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued a detailed guidelines to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in Karnataka, including Bengaluru city. The said restrictions are in force from 9pm of 27 April to 6 am on 12 May."

"But, as the COVID positive cases continues unabated, the government has proposed stringent containment measures to combat the surge of the cases. Accordingly, the government has issued revised guidelines .... The said restrictions would be in force from 6 am of 10 April to 6 am on May 25." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. A complete lockdown will be imposed in the state from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 24 May.

"As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. A complete lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on 10 May till 6 am on 24 ," Yediyurappa said.

The movement of essential goods and services will be allowed, and shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm daily, the Karnataka government said in the order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown period, the government said. However, metro rail services won't operate and cabs not hired for an emergency will not be allowed on the roads.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}