Bengaluru lockdown: Shops to be open from 5 am-12 noon; malls, parks to be shut

The Karnataka government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm on 14 July to 5 am on 22 July to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

Flights, trains already scheduled can operate but no new flights or trains will be permitted during the seven-day lockdown period. Intra-state, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed with passes already issued.

Taxis, autos to airport, railway stations can function. Tickets to serve as pass.

Shops including ration shops (PDS), groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder to stay open only from 5 am to 12 noon.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Food delivery will be allowed.

Lockdown won’t be extended in Bengaluru beyond 22 July, said Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday.

