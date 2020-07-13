Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengaluru lockdown: Shops to be open from 5 am-12 noon; malls, parks to be shut
People with their belongings board a bus to reach their destination after authorities announced one-week lockdown due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Bengaluru on Monday

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops to be open from 5 am-12 noon; malls, parks to be shut

1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Taxis, autos to airport, railway stations can function. Tickets to serve as pass
  • Shops, including ration shops (PDS), groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder to stay open only from 5 am to 12 noon

The Karnataka government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm on 14 July to 5 am on 22 July to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

Flights, trains already scheduled can operate but no new flights or trains will be permitted during the seven-day lockdown period. Intra-state, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed with passes already issued.

Taxis, autos to airport, railway stations can function. Tickets to serve as pass.

Shops including ration shops (PDS), groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder to stay open only from 5 am to 12 noon.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Food delivery will be allowed.

Lockdown won’t be extended in Bengaluru beyond 22 July, said Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday.

