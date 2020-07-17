Amid speculation of another lockdown in Bengaluru to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa today said lockdown is not a solution. He further added that there his government has not received any proposal to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state capital.

To contain the spread of the virus, the state government implemented a strict lockdown in Bengaluru on July 15. The restrictions will be effective till 5 am on July 22. With the sudden spike in COVID-19 count, there were speculations that the lockdown is going to be extended for another 15 days.

"Lockdown is not the solution to control COVID. There is no proposal before the government to extend the lockdown," Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister today took a stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state. He met the official discuss the present situation at the state.

Earlier, Bengaluru mayor M Goutham Kumar and commissioner of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike B H Anil Kumar had favoured the lockdown extension. A 15 day lockdown would be good, as that much time is required to break the chain, they mentioned.

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said today lockdown will not be extended and all activities can resume as usual from July 22. "Lockdown will not be extended. I'm saying this after discussing with the Chief Minister. There is no such thinking before the government. CM has got report from the experts, it was discussed in the meeting. By lockdown we can only postpone things, we have taken that breathing time. If we continue lockdown it will keep on continuing," he said.

Karnataka breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday. The state reported 51,422 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The coronavirus claimed 1,032 lives in the southern state. The state recorded the third highest active cases in India. India’s technology capital saw 2,344 fresh cases on Thursday.

The chief minister today directed all the ministers to hold meetings with private hospitals to ensure that all patients get treatment, a statement from chief minister's office read. "Strict action against private hospitals if they don't allocate beds for COVID-19 patients," he said.

The state government plans to appoint volunteers and nodal officers to take note on admission of COVID-19 patients and availability of beds in the hospitals.

Karnataka will conduct rapid antigen tests on those dying at hospitals or homes. Depending on the cause of death, the necessary actions will be taken to hand over the bodies or to conduct last rites as per the procedures, the chief minister mentioned.

