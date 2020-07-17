Bengaluru lockdown to extend as COVID-19 cases surge? Read what Yediyurappa says

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said today lockdown will not be extended and all activities can resume as usual from July 22. "Lockdown will not be extended. I'm saying this after discussing with the Chief Minister. There is no such thinking before the government. CM has got report from the experts, it was discussed in the meeting. By lockdown we can only postpone things, we have taken that breathing time. If we continue lockdown it will keep on continuing," he said.