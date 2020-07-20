Amid speculation of another round of lockdown in Bengaluru to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa today confirmed that the lockdown will not be extended.

"There won't be any extension of lockdown in Bengaluru urban & rural districts," the Karnataka chief minister said today, according to news agency ANI.

To contain the spread of the virus, the state government implemented a strict lockdown in Bengaluru on July 15. The restrictions will be effective till 5 am on July 22. "Lockdown is not the solution to control COVID," Yediyurappa earlier said.

The capital of Karnataka has recorded over 1,500 fresh cases today. At least 3,648 people have tested positive for the virus in the state. The deadly virus has claimed 72 lives, taking the death toll in the state to 1,403. The active number of COVID-19 cases in the state have increased to 42,216.

The newly appointed civic body commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Sunday there was no question of extending the ongoing week-long Bengaluru lockdown.

The chief minister earlier directed all the ministers to hold meetings with private hospitals to ensure that all patients get treatment, a statement from chief minister's office read. "Strict action against private hospitals if they don't allocate beds for COVID-19 patients," he said.

Karnataka started conducting rapid antigen tests on those dying at hospitals or homes. Depending on the cause of death, the necessary actions will be taken to hand over the bodies or to conduct last rites as per the procedures, the chief minister mentioned.

