Bengaluru continues to witness a surge in COVID cases with 18,374 infections reported today, which is an 18% rise over yesterday's tally. The city on Wednesday reported 15,617.

With today's numbers, the case positivity rate has hit 20% while the active tally touched 90,893. As many as 92,041 tests were conducted within a span of 24 hours.

The Capital continues to account for 3/4th of the State's total cases.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397.

The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, recorded 21,390 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 695 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 625, Tumakuru 547, Hassan 490, Mandya 406, followed by others.

