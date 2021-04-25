India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru continues to see a daily surge in the covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the capital of Karnataka reported 20,733 fresh covid-19 cases taking the total number of people infected with covid-19 to 6,53,656.

Also, 2,285 people got discharged in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative figure of people recovering from the disease to 4,67,313. The total number of active covid-19 patients has risen to 1,80,542.

The capital also witnessed 77 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the number of people succumbing to the disease to 5,800.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to remain the worst affected district in Karnataka which is followed by the Bellari district in the whole state in terms of total covid-19 cases and Dakshina Kannada in terms of fatalities due to covid-19.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,67,313, followed by Mysuru 60,499 and Ballari 40,443.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported another biggest single day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426, the Health Department said on Sunday. The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 29,438 cases on Saturday.

A total of over 2,47,22,862 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,76,614 were on Sunday alone.

