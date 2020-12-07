Bengaluru: Luxury hotels face 1 lakh fine if found flouting Covid norms

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike stepped up social distancing implementation in the city with monetary fines being imposed on establishments found violating the norms.

Restaurants, malls, other businesses in Bengaluru will be fined if customers do not wear masks, flout Covid-19 protocols. The fines range from ₹5,000 for small eateries and shops to ₹1 lakh for 3-star and above hotels.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,321 fresh Covid-19 infections and 10 mortalities taking the total cases and fatalities to 8,93,006 and 11,856 respectively, the health department said. The total number discharged were 8,55,750, including 889 today. As many as 25,381 were active cases including 280 in the ICU, the department said in its bulletin.

Almost all the districts in Karnataka saw a steep decline in the cases and fatalities, including Bengaluru though it alone was on the higher side with the figures of infection in three digits. The city today reported 733 infections and seven fatalities more than half of the total infections and deaths in the state. Cumulatively, the city reported 3,74,024 infections, 4,183 deaths, 3,50,204 who got discharged, including 275 today, and 19,636 active cases.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via