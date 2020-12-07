Bengaluru: Luxury hotels face 1 lakh fine if found flouting Covid norms

Almost all the districts in Karnataka saw a steep decline in the cases and fatalities, including Bengaluru though it alone was on the higher side with the figures of infection in three digits. The city today reported 733 infections and seven fatalities more than half of the total infections and deaths in the state. Cumulatively, the city reported 3,74,024 infections, 4,183 deaths, 3,50,204 who got discharged, including 275 today, and 19,636 active cases.