Bengaluru: Mahalakshmi Layout's main road caved in 2 days after asphalting

Bengaluru: Mahalakshmi Layout's main road caved in 2 days after asphalting1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- Bengaluru roads are ridden with potholes. And, breakage of roads is a common phenomenon in Karnataka's capital
A portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru on Tuesday caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work.
Bengaluru roads are ridden with potholes. And, breakage of roads is a common phenomenon in Karnataka's capital. Besides, several road accidents have also happened in the city due to the poor quality of roads. Recently, a man got injured after a portion of a road caved in Shoolay Circle in central Bengaluru. The incident took place near an area where the tunnel boring work for metro construction was taking place.
Last year, a stretch of road in Bengaluru was asphalted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in June. The road caved in after soon after his visit. The Jnana Bharthi main road in southern Bengaluru has been asphalted at a cost of ₹6 crore.
In November 2022, the Karnataka High Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an inspection on the quality of the potholes filling or repair work undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and its contractors.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
