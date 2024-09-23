Bengaluru Mahalaxmi murder case: Prime suspect tracked in West Bengal, says Karnataka Minister; efforts on to arrest

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwaron Monday said the prime suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Malleswaram area of Vyalikaval Police Station, has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him as he is believed to be in West Bengal.

The Karnataka police had recovered the body of the woman—identified as Mahalakshmi—chopped into more than 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator in her Bengaluru flat on September 21 after the residents of the area alerted the authorities after detecting a strong stench coming from the house.

“Already some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now, but we will soon nab those involved in it ... an individual -- they say is the one (involved), but unless we have more information, we can't really confirm. He is from West Bengal, they say. As early as possible we will secure (those involved),” Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar said.

“So far as Vyalikaval case (Mahalakshmi murder case) is concerned, we are investigating from all the angles. The prime suspect who is likely to have committed this ghastly offence is identified. The only thing is we are yet to apprehend him. As and when the person is caught and the interrogation is done, then we will be able to provide further details” PTI quoted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda as saying.

“He hails from another state, but is staying in Bengaluru. We can’t give more information as of now as it may help the accused,” Dayananda added.

According to the fresh details, Mahalakshmi’s family hails from Nepal but had shifted to Karnataka’s Nelamangala 35 years back.

The mother of Mahalakshmi told PTI, “The owner of the building informed me that there was foul smell coming from the house. When I came and opened the door I saw the body of Mahalakshmi cut into pieces. I saw her for the last time on Raksha-bandhan festival. Since then her phone was switched off.”