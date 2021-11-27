In view of the new Covid-19 variant, named Omicron, that has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, the Karnataka capital on Saturday made RT-PCR testing and quarantine mandatory for people travelling from these affected countries.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that people arriving from these nations will take the RT-PCR once they land in Bengaluru. “If found positive, they will stay in and around the airport and will be treated, if needed," he said.

The minister also said that home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival in the city.

“We're constantly in touch with the Union Health Ministry & have information that this new strain in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, & Botswana is very contagious & has overtaken the Delta variant: Karnataka Health Minister," Dr K Sudhakar said.

He added, “I request the 45 lakh people who've not taken second dose to get it on priority. We came out with 6 genomic labs in the last 6 months & are in a situation where we can sequence, send samples, and understand the progression of the mutation."

