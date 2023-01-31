Bengaluru man apologises after removing stickers hiding Hindi instructions in metro2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:17 PM IST
- The man had shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter where he was seen removing stickers that were pasted on Hindi instructions on the Namma Bengaluru metro trains.
A Bengaluru man has now apologised for removing stickers which were hiding instruction sin Hindi on the Bengaluru Metro. The apology comes after pro-Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna and other activists visited the man's office.
