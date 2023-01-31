A Bengaluru man has now apologised for removing stickers which were hiding instruction sin Hindi on the Bengaluru Metro. The apology comes after pro-Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna and other activists visited the man's office.

The man had shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter where he was seen removing stickers that were pasted on Hindi instructions on the Namma Bengaluru metro trains.

The man, identified as Akshat Gupta, had shared the video which went viral on social media. many language activists opposed the deed by Gupta. On the Twitter video, Gupta has put up the caption, “Why so much Hate for Hindi in South India?? "

See the video here

Why so much Hate for Hindi in South India?? 😢 pic.twitter.com/I7yIhOC5ts — Kanan Shah (@KananShah_) January 30, 2023

The video became the focal point of people's ire who questioned why should a metro train in Karnataka's Bengaluru feature instructions in Hindi. The video had over 15,000 views on Twitter at the time this article was being written.

Following intense debate on Hindi imposition in Karnataka, language activists paid a visit to Gupta's office, after which a new video of Gupta emerged, in which he apologized for peeling off the stickers.

“Akshat Gupta, who had removed a Hindi sticker in the metro train and justified the imposition of Hindi, visited the company today and was convinced that Kannadigas will not tolerate the imposition of Hindi." Rupesh Rajanna wrote on Twitter in Kannadiga.

Another video that surfaced on Twitter shows Akshat Gupta apologising to to the people of Karnataka for his activity. In the video Gupta is heard saying, “Hi all Kannadigas, it's by mistake I removed the stickers, so I am sorry for it. I am also against Hindi imposed on regional language, so I respect my karma bhoomi."

“Please accept my apology," he adds.

“Akash Gupta who had ripped off stickers on metro, supported Hindi Imposition and posted videos of it online has apologized after Kannada activists paid a visit to his office." a Twitter handle @ForeverBLRU shared.

Akash Gupta who had ripped off stickers on metro, supported Hindi Imposition and posted videos of it online has apologized after Kannada activists paid a visit to his office. #Bengaluru @rajanna_rupesh pic.twitter.com/88PQtvHTf0 — Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 30, 2023

On Gupta initial video of removing Kannadiga stickers used to hide Hindi instructions, one Twitter user had commented, “Why so much hate for our Southern languages in North India? Why don't we have Telugu/Kannada/Tamil/Malayalam signboards in your metros?"

Another had written, “Our own language is enough for us in our state, English is used as the communication language, we don't need any other language"