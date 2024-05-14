A Bengaluru-based man ditched a horse and instead arrived on an Ather electric bike for his wedding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The groom named Darshan Patel, an industrial designer employed with Ather Energy, got married last weekend.

The video of the groom's entry on the electric bike has gone viral on social media.

“Horses in weddings are being replaced by Ather in @peakbengaluru," wrote Peak Bengaluru, a popular X (formerly twitter) account.

Darshan and others were seen dancing next to the electric bike at the wedding.

The electric bike -- Ather Rizta -- featured in the viral photo was recently launched.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ather Energy, said that the groom wanted to make his baraat entry on Rizta and thus, the company made it happen.

Sharing moments from the baraat, Tarun Mehta wrote on X: “So this happened last weekend. Darshan wanted to make his baraat entry on Rizta and we had to make it happen for his grand entrance. And, why not? Rizta is all about family."

Watch video of the groom's entry on Ather Rizta

Several X users amused at the groom's innovative approach for his wedding commented on the photos and video-- “The way the traffic gets crazy is better for us to get 2 wheeler than other vehicles."

“Finally. Something you can’t be over’charged’ for in an Indian wedding."

"Horses were never used in #Bengaluru ..."

“Just Bengaluru Things…"

“if my groom turned up in this, no marriage DIRECT HONEYMOON"

"An electric horse"

About Ather Energy’s Rizta Ather Energy had launched the Rizta electric bike in April. It is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), with bookings starting from just ₹999.

The two-wheeler, which has a waiting period of around three months, is expected to be begin deliveries from July.

