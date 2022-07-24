Bengaluru: Man dressed as 'Yamaraja' to highlight potholes issue | See pics

Bengaluru: The man was seen protesting at Anjanpura road of Bengaluru in order to convey a message to the officials that how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city
A video of a man has gone viral on the internet who was dressed like Yamaraja to highlight the issue of potholes in the city. The man was seen protesting at Anjanpura road of Bengaluru in order to convey a message to the officials that how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, an organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities.
The organization alleged that the officials have been ignoring the roads of Anjanpura for more than 10 years and these damaged roads are detrimental to commuters.
Taking a jibe at MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the organization took to social media and wrote, that the MLA and Bengaluru civic body have given a tender to 'Yamaraja'.
"Yamaraja on roads? Don't be surprised, the MLA Krishnappa & BDA has given a tender to Yama to take away people! Yesterday #CMKR did a unique protest against the #pothole roads of Anjanapura. Even after a very rigours protest last year the MLA & BDA hasn't woken up! (Sic)".
The man who dressed up in Yamaraja attire had even accompanied two-wheeler commuters on the road.
Recently a video of Bengaluru went viral in which more than 40 potholes were found in a 500-metre stretch from NICE junction to Kengeri Metro station.
In the past, the Karnataka High Court had also lashed out at the BBMP for not fixing the pothole issue. The HC said that Bengaluru is getting a bad name because of potholes.
Last month, a road in southern Bengaluru caved in barely a day after it was asphalted. The fact that a total of ₹23.51 crore was spent to lay asphalt on Jnana Bharthi Main Road ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai then asked the BBMP commissioner to probe the matter.
BBMP engineers suspected that a leaking water or sewage pipeline underneath the surface resulted in the cave-in. Another said that it was built in such a short time and that quality work couldn’t have been done
