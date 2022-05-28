This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the report,the man was later allowed to go back to his home after the statement from his family members were recorded. The car was later towed back to Bengaluru by the family members
A bright red BMW X6 caught the attention of the villagers, fishermen and passers-by who saw the car in the Cauvery river in Srirangapatna in Karnataka.
The onlookers at first thought it was an accident and they alerted the local police and after the emergency personnel who dived into the river to check if there was someone trapped inside.
After confirming that no one was inside the car, the police retrieved it from the river and later identified its owner with the car's registration details and ascertained the car belonged to a man living in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi layout.
According to a report in Hindustan Timesafter the police traced the owner, the man was brought for interrogation. However, the man was incoherent and was unable to give any proper answer to the police personnel.
Later the family members of the man revealed that the man went into depression after his mother's death.He drove the car into the river before returning back to his home. The cost of the red BMW car is estimated to be around ₹1.3 crore.
