A social media user claimed on Monday that he was taken a "hostage" by Rapido auto-rickshaw driver. "I was held hostage by Rapido rider for hours and they had no security feature to help me," he said in a post on X.

The incident reportedly happened in Bengaluru. The exact area is not yet known.

He further alleged that the driver had an issue with the UPI payment. "I've a breathing issue and broken leg, I couldn't escape," he said. The user added that Rapido's app "has no SOS if the ride has ended".

He said he managed to escape when he "dialed 100".

The user also shared a screenshot of the messages, seeking hel from the Radipo support agent. The screenshot showed the automated conversation initiation.

"Please call me. Please call me...I have been kept back in auto by the driver...the driver is not letting me get off the auto...I have a foot fracture and lung infection. I've been held locked in the auto for 1 hours+ now...," some of the messages read.

