Bengaluru man 'held hostage' by Rapido driver for hours— here's what happened next
The user also shared a screenshot of the messages, seeking hel from the Radipo support agent. “Please call me. Please call me...I have been kept back in auto by the driver…,” some of the messages read.
A social media user claimed on Monday that he was taken a "hostage" by Rapido auto-rickshaw driver. "I was held hostage by Rapido rider for hours and they had no security feature to help me," he said in a post on X.
In a series of tweets, he asked, "What's next rapido? Assaults/Rapes? Making it a life mission to remove Rapido from every friend's phone."
"Rapido will introduce the most shameful SOS parameters just to do the bare minimum but not help meaningfully. I don't buy that you don't have the unit economics to help passengers with safety measures," the user named, Omang Agarwal, said.
In July 2023, the Bengaluru Police arrested a Rapido bike driver after a woman rider accused him of masturbating while riding a bike.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!