Bengaluru man killed as angry driver chases him with car, rams motorcycle in Vidyaranyapura

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2024, 10:29 PM IST
A Bengaluru man was killed on Wednesday night after his motorcycle was rammed by a car. Police said the incident took place in the Vidyaranyapura area after an argument escalated into road rage. The biker was allegedly chased through the streets of Bengaluru by the angry driver before being hit from the back. Two people have since been arrested in connection with the case.

According to reports, the victim — a 21 year old delivery agent — had been involved in a minor collision with the car while they were stuck in traffic. The argument however escalated to a point where the car eventually chased the bike down and hit it from behind in a fit of road rage. CCTV footage that has since gone viral on social media outlines the high speed chase in detail.

The victim was thrown from his bike during the crash and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The incident comes just a day after an enraged biker in Bengaluru attacked a couple and broke the windscreen of their car. The incident took place on Monday night near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road with visuals shared widely on X and other sites. The confrontation had started after the car driver applied his brakes without flashing the indicator.

The now-viral clip shows the enraged biker screaming at the duo inside the car even as they informed him that they had a baby on board. This did not seem to be much of a deterrent as the biker broke the car windshield, reportedly causing injuries to the couple’s seven-month-old child.

Meanwhile on Saturday night two people were arrested for attacking and injuring a 34-year-old priest in Mumbai. Officials remained on the lookout for two more individuals linked to the road rage incident in the Kandivali suburb.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

22 Aug 2024, 10:29 PM IST
