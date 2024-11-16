In a horrific incident, a Bengaluru man Ravi Kumar killed his 14-year-old son Tejas on Friday after beating him up with a cricket bat and slamming his head against a wall, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Ravi killed his son after an argument about his mobile addiction and lack of interest in studies. Ravi also tortured his son before killing him and even tried to cover up the murder.

The incident came to limelight following the police received a report about the suspicious death of a schoolboy in the Kumaraswamy Layout area.

When the police reached the spot to investigate, the teenager's bier was ready and his family was busy preparing for his last rites. After this, the police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Autopsy reveals truth: In the autopsy report, it was revealed the boy had serious internal injuries on his head and multiple wounds on his body. This indicated the he he had been brutally assaulted before he died.

The Police investigation said that Ravi – a carpenter by profession, was extremely angry with his son for his disinterest in studies.

A trivial argument over getting a mobile phone repaired aggravated Ravi's temper of Ravi and he got hold of a cricket bat and beat up his son with it. After this, Ravi smashed his son against a wall, saying, "It doesn't matter to me whether you live or die".

After this, Tejas fell to the ground and continued to writhe in pain. Between 8 am and 2 pm, his condition worsened and he was taken to the hospital after he stopped breathing. Tejas was declared dead on arrival by doctors, said the police.

"There used to be heated arguments between the child and his parents. They were not happy about his performance in studies and his excessive use of mobile phone. They claimed he was also keeping bad company. And that led to the boy's murder," NDTV quoted Lokesh B, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (South) as saying.

Cover up attempts: After killing his son Tejas, Ravi tried to hide the murder by cleaning blood stains from the body. He also started preparations for the last rite and hid the bat.

Police said that Ravi's attempted to destroy evidence and make the case look like a normal death. He has been arrested and the probe is underway.