What has helped Bengaluru to get the designation of India's tech hub?

We bet it is the behaviour that one Swiggy delivery partner exhibited recently. Let us narrate it to you.

A few days ago, a man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was packed and ready to be delivered, the partner picked it up.

However, he did not deliver it.

According to post shared on Twitter by Omkar Joshi, the delivery partner booked another person from another delivery app called Dunzo to get the coffee delivered.

“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me," the post, a conversation between two people, reads. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five star rating)."

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

The post, since being shared on Wednesday, has garnered over 4,300 likes.

Netizens are having a field day with it and some have even shared their similar experiences.

Similar thing happened but the guy's two wheeler hot punctured genuinely. But he came little late and delivered. I gave him 5* — Kedar Joshi || ಕೇದಾರ್ ಜೋಶಿ || केदार जोशी (@thisiskedu) May 5, 2022

Sounds like something from an episode of Silicon Valley — Ronojoy Mazumdar (@RonoMaz) May 5, 2022

One more layer can be added, the dunzo guy uses an e-bike from yulu to deliver



Deliveryception — APJ (@apj234) May 5, 2022