Bengaluru man orders food from Swiggy, gets it via Dunzo. Read to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A few days ago, a man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was packed and ready to be delivered, the partner picked it up, but did not deliver it
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
What has helped Bengaluru to get the designation of India's tech hub?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What has helped Bengaluru to get the designation of India's tech hub?
We bet it is the behaviour that one Swiggy delivery partner exhibited recently. Let us narrate it to you.
We bet it is the behaviour that one Swiggy delivery partner exhibited recently. Let us narrate it to you.
A few days ago, a man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was packed and ready to be delivered, the partner picked it up.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A few days ago, a man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was packed and ready to be delivered, the partner picked it up.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, he did not deliver it.
However, he did not deliver it.
According to post shared on Twitter by Omkar Joshi, the delivery partner booked another person from another delivery app called Dunzo to get the coffee delivered.
According to post shared on Twitter by Omkar Joshi, the delivery partner booked another person from another delivery app called Dunzo to get the coffee delivered.
“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me," the post, a conversation between two people, reads. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five star rating)."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me," the post, a conversation between two people, reads. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five star rating)."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The post, since being shared on Wednesday, has garnered over 4,300 likes.