Bengaluru: Man protests on road after accident due to pothole | Video

The HC noted that even after six years of the PIL along with several orders of the HC over the years, and several reports and affidavits submitted by the BBMP, "the road conditions in Bengaluru city is not very positively changed and the unfortunate sufferers are the citizens of the city." The court, which also pointed to deaths due to potholes, said, "This court has observed in various orders that the condition of roads and particularly potholes led to the unfortunate loss of precious human lives."