A man travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata claimed his bag, worth ₹15,000, was damaged by the airline. The Air India Express passenger alleged that he was forced to check in his cabin bag at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Bag damaged by Air India Express staff Upon reaching the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the man said he discovered that his bag had been mishandled by staff. Taking to X, the man further said that once he raised the issue, the airline offered him a ₹3,500 voucher as compensation, which he hinted was inadequate.

The man further questioned why passengers must suffer for damages caused by the airline.

Arkodyuti Saha wrote on X, “Forced to check in my cabin suitcase in @BLRAirport boarding gate. @AirIndiaX CCU ground staff returned it damaged, then offered a ₹3,500 voucher for a ₹15,000 bag. Why should passengers bear the cost of an airline’s failure? Unacceptable. #AirIndiaExpress @aaikolairport.”

Airline responds His post also shared a glimpse of an apology email from Air India Express. The airline requested the customer to share the invoice for his luggage.

It also promised to conduct a review to look into this matter.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disappointment caused due to the damage to your baggage. We understand how frustrating it can be to receive your baggage in a damaged condition. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. To enable us to assess your claim and assist you further, we kindly request you to share the purchase invoice of the damaged suitcase. Upon receipt of the invoice, we will coordinate with the concerned team for a detailed review and update you on the next steps regarding your claim. We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation," read the statement.

Netizens divided Reacting to the incident, a user wrote in the comments, “This says more about @my_mokobara's quality than Air India.” Another argued, “So what will Airlines do if you got 15000 suitcase , tomorrow you will get 1.5 lakh suitcase and expect them to pay you 50k for damage ?”

Someone else commented, "Don't settle for 3500 and definitely not a voucher. (That's just what the staff can approve instantly). They are legally obligated to cover upto ₹25000 worth of damages in domestic flights."